Pulse FM News Update for July 10th

A rally is planned tomorrow afternoon in Surrey in support of UBC student Mona Wang who was seen being dragged and stepped on by an RCMP officer – the rally is set to to take place at the Green Timbers RCMP headquarters – rallys also happening in Vancouver, Kelowna and Richmond.



It’s a reminder covid-19 is still lurking – for the fourth day in a row BC recording new cases – 25 today – the single highest-day count since the beginning of may – one new death was also reported.



Quebec’s music scene is being rocked by sexual assault allegations – one of the most notable the bassist for the band Simple Plan being accused online of predatory behaviour against female fans.



A Surrey man is disgusted after coming across a woman’s sheer, fishnet bodysuit on the Walmart website under the children’s section!

Sahlman Khan says he was searching for a summer dress for his five year old daughter when he came across the bodysuit described as “a design sexy for little girls”.

Walmart has since taken it down.

If you flew from Mexico City to YVR last month – you may have been exposed to COVID-19 – YVR sending out a warning Friday.

The flight number is 696, which flew to Vancouver International Airport on June 25.



If you happily or begrudgingly went back to work last month – you aren’t alone – Stats Canada a says nearly one-million jobs were restarted in June as businesses began to re-open – economists calling the ‘bounce back’ positive.

And Trudeau is being investigated for conflict of interest on a ‘WE’ student run program.

Last year the feds paid ‘WE’ a million dollars to run a student job program – that is after ‘it’ paid Trudeau’s mum more than $250-thousand for speaking appearances a few years bacl – his filmmaker brother given $30-thousand to do some work for the organization.

20 new cases of COVID reported as of yesterday – no new deaths. These 20 cases are being reported in one day – this hasn’t happened since early June – Dr. Bonnie Henry reminding us NOT to get complacent in phase three.

Jamie Bacon has pleaded guilty in connection with the ‘Surrey Six’ killings in 2007. The sentencing hearing is July 23rd.

A Surrey student from Sullivan Heights Secondary has kept herself busy helping out – Tavisha Kochhar has made around 600 masks and $2700 that she has donated to local hospitals – you can find yours at tavishashelpinghands.com

If you send some bitcoin your criminal charges can be erased – that is the scam going around Surrey right now, Police are warning that it is a scam – you can’t get out of charges with bitcoin.

A South Surrey Veteran was presented with an Ambassador of Peace Medal. He fought in the Korean War nearly 70 years ago and was thanked this week for his efforts “in restoring and preserving our freedom and democracy.”

Should we decriminalize simple illicit drug possession? Police Chiefs in Canada think so – “Arresting individuals for simple possession of illicit drugs has proven to be ineffective, and does not save lives” Says Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer.

Canada added nearly one million jobs in June as the economy started re-opening, our unemployment rate now at %12.3 down from %13.7 in May which was the highest in 4 decades.