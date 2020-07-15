Pulse FM News Update for July 15th

Dr Bonnie Henry announced 13 news cases of COVID yesterday bringing the total number of active cases in BC to 209 – she reminds us to stick to small groups and keep our hands washed to keep transmissions low.

With that, she is happy that we are keeping the border closed until late August – also reminding us that some US citizens live here or have come to take care of loved ones – asking that we aren’t too quick to judge BUT that anyone coming from the US needs to isolate for 14 days.

COVID debt – the pandemic has shattered BC’s balanced budget – we are forecasting a deficit of 12.5-billion dollars for this fiscal year. Some pre-pandemic spending priorities will have to be looked into.

There’s stocking up and then there’s stealing 3300 lbs of rice? Police recovered $75, 000 in stolen goods from a Langley warehouse – among the rice was paper towel, toilet paper, diapers, sandals and some ammunition – no charges have been laid yet.

Information at a cost – Surrey city council approved a staff recommendation to amend the Freedom of Information bylaw and added a new $150 fee for processing “routine requests” for attendance records at Surrey’s facilities.