Pulse FM News Update for July 17th

For the fifth day in a row we are reporting higher cases of COVID in BC – 21 new cases reported yesterday, NO new deaths – but with numbers climbing we need to continue social distancing, washing our hands often and wear a mask in public places!

A serious crash in Cloverdale between 172nd and highway 10 sent a man to the hospital in critical condition yesterday – he was attempting to walk across highway 10 when he was struck by a semi – witnesses are asked to call the RCMP.

A tragic incident in Whalley last night; RCMP spotted a man climbing a fence around 6pm into a construction site, when they called out to him he climbed up on a 40 story crane. Response teams and negotiators were unable to talk him down and he jumped around 10pm – not surviving. Witnesses that may have seen this and been affected are asked to reach out to their healthcare provider.

The ban on evicting tenants for non-payment will be lifted September 1st – Starting Oct. 1, tenants will be able to enter into repayment plans for missed payments, and those missed payments will have to be repaid by July of 2021.

The White Rock parkade will not likely be opening in July – the next council meeting scheduled for July 27th where they will determine how to safely open the parkade and sort out the details around social distancing and keeping the elevator disinfected – this to the frustration of of businesses along marine drive who need the traffic to stay afloat.