Pulse FM News Update for July 22nd.

Image Credit: SUBMITTED/Abbotsford Police Department

30 new cases of COVID announced yesterday – health officials are urging us to stick to the rules.

With over 95,000 people waiting for medical procedures and surgeries postponed due to COVID-19 the province has hired more staff and increased operating-room hours.

BC Search and Rescue are finally getting the funding they’ve been waiting for – the province has committed to six milion dollars to 79 groups each year beginning in 2022.

Surrey council has approved an on-street truck parking program. The one-year parking pilot program is aimed at Port Kells, South Westminster and the industrial area of Cloverdale. The City also increasing street parking spaces in East Clayton.

Science World will reopen August 1st Visitors will be required to book their tickets online in advance, starting July 27th. No food will be allowed on-site and anyone over six years old will also be required to wear a face mask or shield.

Restaurants will be tightening their current guidelines, they are asking no more than six people, just dine, use the washroom and leave – basically – no lingering, table visiting, and no sitting at the bar.

On July 16th in Nelson Constable Allan Young tried to stop an altercation where he was then attacked and has succumbed to his injuries. He passed away last night surrounded by loved one. A 26 year old male was identified and apprehended on scene and is facing charges.