Pulse FM News Update for July 23rd.

We reported 34 news cases of COVID and no new deaths as of Wednesday (July 22nd).

With the number of cases rising in phase three, Dr Bonnie Henry is taking a step backwards and amended the regulations for restaurants and bars. Patrons in bars and nightclubs must now be seated at designated spots, there will be no liquor self-service or dance floors. Measures are also being added to reduce lineups and gatherings and pressure points. The maximum number of people per table remains six.

TikTok caused a stir at Colebrook Park in Surrey yesterday – a dozen men were apparently making a video for TikTok using airsoft guns, rope, and a chair – looking suspicious the RCMP were called. The 12 men were each charged $200 for carrying an airgun in a public park.

BC’s education minister is pushing for a 100 percent return to school for elementary and middle school students in September. There will be more safety measures put in place, however, wearing masks will not be mandatory.

In June, the city took over the Surrey City Development Corporation bringing the operations ‘in house’ this has Councillor Linda Annis concerned that it will result in city land being sold off. She is asking that a ‘major’ accounting firm to review city’s land portfolio

Fire Crews were called to the area of 125B Street, south of Old Yale Road this morning where a house fire has claimed the life of an elderly couple. No word yet on what started the fire.