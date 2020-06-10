Pulse FM News Update for June 10th

Lights, camera, action – the BC Film industry has the green light to restart production once their safety plan meets the WorkSafeBC requirements. Productions looking at a fall start.

BC seems to be the place to launder money – 10 out of 14 groups assessed as national high level threats are linked to our province. RCMP Chief Superintendent Rob Gilchrist says a quarter of the organized crime groups assessed across Canada are known to be involved in money laundering.

Legal beers on public beaches in Vancouver has had a setback – a motion was withdrawn after it was pointed out that liquor is under the control of the Province and approval is still needed. However – you can have a beach brew in North Vancouver as they have passed their own bylaw just last week!

The quick and easy handouts from the Trudeau government may soon get a little tougher – the Liberals latest pandemic emergency bill looking to overhaul how the Canada Emergency Response is doled out and will also look at punitive measures for those that fraudulently collected CERB payments – this could include fines and jail time. That punishment is proving to be a no-go for the N-D-P, who say they will not support something that could hurt the vulnerable.

We have had the RCMP in Surrey since 1950 – and some say the costs of a new police force will handcuff taxpayers for a generation and create an increase in organized crime during the transition.

Four days with no COVID deaths here in BC, we have seen nine new cases since Tuesday. A cluster of cases reported Monday in the Fraser Health Region is linked to one large family gathering of 30 – where 15 tested positive for the virus – we need to continue social distancing.

Lyft and Uber will be picking up passengers throughout the lower mainland – they have been granted an inter-municipal business license to operate from a number of cites.

RCMP were called to a home in Surrey where they saw two men running from – one man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Police believe that there was a third man that has not yet been found.

The Canada-US Border will not be reopening until late July for non-essential travel.