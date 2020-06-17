Pulse FM News Update for June 17th

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced eleven new cases of COVID yesterday, and no new deaths for the fourth straight day. There are 172 active cases here in B.C.

Today could be decision day for whether or not Canada will get a seat on the United Nations Security Council – there are two seats available and we are up against Norway and Ireland.

The BC Government has introduced a step-by-step online guide to help streamline the process of cannabis producers. The hope is that if more cannabis producers use the legal system it will aid with public health and safety and create stable jobs.

Surrey City Development Corporation, created in 2007, has been taken over by the City of Surrey as the city struggles under the weight of a $42 million deficit brought on by the pandemic.

Restaurants in B.C. can purchase alcohol at wholesale prices next month to help the industry get back on its feet while we reopen the economy, and there’s a chance we could see lower prices on our drink menus!

A second CN Railway employee died yesterday in Port Edward, following the June 1st death of a conductor here in Surrey. A total of twelve railway workers have died on the job in the past two and a half years.