Pulse FM News Update for June 25th

We reported 14 new cases of COVID here in BC as well as one death. Dr Bonnie Henry reminds us that even though we’ve done a great job flattening the curve we still need to be vigilant in our social distancing as we enter phase three.

Travis MacPhail, a Langley man who killed two people in 2017 over a drug deal gone bad has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 17 years.

Hiring staff as we start to reopen businesses has not been an easy task for employers – some owners have placed ads on Craigslist and heard from people who said they’ll pass on working for $15 to $20 an hour and collect the $500 a week from the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) instead.

Good news for students, Justin Trudeau will be launching a program that will give students a chance to earn some money while volunteering in national service activities related to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.