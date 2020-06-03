Pulse FM News Update for June 3rd.

B-C is reporting only four new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in the past 24 hours. Dr. Bonnie Henry says two small new community outbreaks have been reported at New World Technologies in Abbotsford and Maersk Distribution in Delta.

B-C saw nearly 60-thousand students return to class yesterday as schools were partially reopened. That’s about a third of all students but he expects those numbers to rise.

B-C Ferries has announced it will be resuming service from Vancouver to Salt Spring Island stating the changes will address increasing demand for service and allow for the recall of some employees who were laid off due to COVID-19

Two dead in a possible murder suicide being investigated on Salt Spring Island. RCMP were called to a serious incident and found a 48-year-old man dead and a 41-year-old woman who later died from her injuries. There is no risk to the public.

Millions of respiratory masks purchased from a Chinese manufacturer have been approved. Here in B.C.we now have a stockpile of three million masks, putting us in a good position to resume elective surgeries and prepare for a possible second wave of the virus.

Canadian telecom giants – Bell and Telus have said no to Huawei ( WAH’-way) and won’t be using the Chinese tech companies equipment for their next-generation 5-G wireless network.

Looting in New York overnight and into this morning is still happening although the protests are largely peaceful and calmer than they have been in the days since the killing of George Floyd