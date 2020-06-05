Pulse FM News Update for June 5th.

If we continue with our decline in COVID-19 cases we could be vacationing in our Province later this month and early July. We reported nine new cases yesterday and NO new deaths. We could be looking at entering phase three by mid-June at this rate.

8.2 million seniors should be receiving the one-time COVID payment that was scheduled for May in the beginning of July. this due to the government needing to create a new delivery system ensuring seniors did not have to apply for the credit in order to receive it.

South Surrey will be getting a new elementary school for the fall of 2023 – The Sunnyside Heights school will be located at 20th Ave and 165A Street. White Rock and Morgan Elementary will also see an increase in seats for students – this should be ready for 2022. Eliminating all portables in Surrey.

A five-stage plan to reopen City facilities has kicked off in Delta – we are in stage two with the reopening of outdoor recreation, parks and playgrounds with phase three kicking off mid-June through September this will see the opening of City Hall, outdoor pools, and sports on fields and rinks. For more info: delta.civicweb.net/document/196777.

Justin Trudeau handing out billions of Federal funding to premiers to help them safely reopen their economies – the catch – Provinces and territories must agree to spend the money on areas the Federal Government considers necessary to reduce the risk of that second wave.

The NHL is heading into phase two – clubs will be allowed to reopen their training facilities in their home city – with small groups of six and a limited number of staff.