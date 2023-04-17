Pulse FM News Update For Monday, April 17th

The BC Coroners Service is set to begin a public inquest today into the death of a 33-year-old man after a violent altercation with Vancouver police. Myles Gray died in August 2015 after a clash with a group of officers. The Coroners Service says inquests are mandatory when someone dies while being detained or while in custody of police, but inquests can only make recommendations and not findings of “legal responsibility.” The service says presiding coroner Larry Marzinzik and a jury will hear witness testimony, including from the officers involved.

Vancouver East MP Jenny Kwan says she wants to fix “punitive” immigration laws enacted by Stephen Harper’s government and continued under the Trudeau Liberals. Kwan says the laws strip second generation Canadians and their descendants born outside of the country of their right to Canadian citizenship. The MP says she’s pushing for amendments to the laws with the Standing Committee on Citizenship and Immigration today in hopes of reversing the Harper-era policy. Kwan says she’ll be holding a news conference before the hearing where she’ll be joined by an expert, an immigration lawyer and others to talk about how the rules have impacted people and their families.

Police in Delta say they’re looking for witnesses to a serious crash on Highway 17 on Friday that sent one person to hospital with critical injuries. The Delta PD says the collision involved two vehicles at a busy Tsawwassen intersection around 3:15 p-m. The police department says officers were on scene for several hours as they collected evidence from the crash site involving a Kia Soul going westbound and a Ford F-150 pickup truck going the other way. Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash, who saw the vehicles before the collision, or who has dash camera footage to contact them.

Organizers of Vancouver Sun Run say rainy skies didn’t deter more than 35-thousand runners from taking to the streets for the annual 10-kilometre road race. They say registrations for the event yesterday totaled 35-thousand-six-hundred-and-tw elve, which is close to the numbers seen before the COVID-19 pandemic for the event now in its 39th year. Vancouver’s John Gay took the top spot with a time of 29 minutes and 41 seconds, beating last year’s winner Justin Kent by three seconds. Last year’s winner in the women’s overall division, Vancouver’s Leslie Sexton, won again this year with a time of 32 minutes and 23 seconds.

Police in Mission say they’ve arrested a 24-year-old man suspected of leading them on a chase through a park Saturday night in a stolen vehicle. Mission RCMP say they deployed an Emergency Response Team after the man allegedly stole a truck, doing tire burnouts in a pub parking lot and driving dangerously around town while fleeing officers. Investigators say the suspect drove through a park and smashed through a fence before abandoning the vehicle, but managed to avoid arrest as police with dogs searched the area for several hours. Police say they arrested a suspect at about 5:30 p-m yesterday and took him into custody without incident.

Avalanche Canada says a snowmobiler died in an avalanche over the weekend while riding around the area of Thunderwater Lake northwest of Invermere. The avalanche safety organization says three people were snowmobiling on a slope above Whirlpool Lake on April 15th when two of the riders were caught in an avalanche. The national organization says one of the snowmobilers managed to ride away and avoid the slide, but another was buried under two metres of snow. It says the rider did not survive.