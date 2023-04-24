Pulse FM News Update For Monday, April 24th

A coroner’s inquest into the death of Myles Gray resumes today for the sixth of 10 days of testimony. Gray died in 2015 after a beating by several Vancouver police officers who were trying to arrest him, after suffering injuries that included a fractured eye socket, a crushed voice box and a ruptured testicle. Vancouver police constable Derek Cain told the inquest in Burnaby on Friday that “time was standing still” as he waited for advanced life support paramedics to arrive and help revive Gray. Cain described to the jury their efforts to resuscitate the 33-year-old, who stopped breathing twice in the minutes after police handcuffed him.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has revoked three primary control zones for the highly contagious avian flu in BC. It says this happens when post-outbreak surveillance is completed and no further cases of avian influenza are detected. The agency’s website showed the number of birds that have been impacted in the province as of Wednesday was three-million 657-thousand. It says that while the virus affects birds, there is no evidence it can be passed to humans who consume poultry products.

Mounties in Surrey, BC, say they are looking for witnesses and dashcam footage after a car crashed and rolled over this weekend. They say the vehicle was travelling north on 192nd Street on Saturday night when it went off road into a ditch, causing the vehicle to roll. Police say officers arrived to the scene around 11 P-M and the driver was taken to hospital for medical assessment. They say they have not yet determined if speed or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Mounties in Burnaby are renewing their request for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in an assault of an 89-year-old woman and two others at Metrotown on Thursday. They say the elderly woman, who was shoved to the ground by the assailant, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have released new, high resolution photos of the suspect, who is described as five-feet-seven-inches tall with a medium build, wearing a black jacket with white stripes and a green camouflage baseball cap. Images from security video released by the RCMP also appear to show that the man has a full beard.

The program director at the Shelbourne Community Kitchen in Saanich, BC, says her food bank is seeing an uptick in seniors registering as clients. Kim Cummins says the food bank registered 280 new people last year and 19 per cent of them were seniors. BC seniors advocate Isobel Mckenzie says this may be attributed to the increasing cost of living while 45 per cent of seniors live on an income of less than minimum wage in this province. She says this is compounded by the fact that many aging costs — including eye glasses, hearing aids and mobility devices — are also not covered by the public health-care system.

The Vancouver Aquarium will soon be saying goodbye to the four African penguins it has been housing since 2012. The penguins in Hope, Steveston, Salt Spring and Sechelt are

being moved to Edmonton in May. The aquarium says the four birds will be joining a much larger colony of 17 African penguins and will be participating in a breeding program. It says that program works with animal facilities across the world to help save the critically endangered species.