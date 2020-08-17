Pulse FM News Update for Monday, August 17th

A worker at Surrey’s Czorny Alzheimer Centre in Cloverdale has tested positive for COVID-19 – Fraser Health sending almost five hundred personnel to the home to respond to the outbreak – the staff member currently isolating at home.



Coquitlam’s little league has had almost all of its money stolen – More than 200-thousand dollars has suddenly disappeared from the account – – parents first raising concerns after they hadn’t received their refund after the league cancelled its 2020 season.

The League will be holding a virtual conference later this month to update affected families – the matter now handed over to the RCMP.



Canada Revenue Agency has suspended all online services after more than five-thousand online accounts were cyber attacked over the weekend – hackers obtaining users personal information.

– The accounts are hoped to be brought back today.



An air quality advisory remains in effect for the Fraser Valley due to high concentrations of ozone – with the hot and sunny weather expected to continue into mid week.



The Surrey Police Board has officially launched its search for a chief of police – in the posting it says ‘the successful candidate will work with the board and community to build a police service that reflects Surrey’s growth and values – posting closes next Friday.



A dangerous sex offender who poses a high-risk to re-offend is now living in Surrey.

‘Howard Geddes-Skelding’ was released from BC Corrections on Friday – RCMP releasing a warning shortly after.



Another weekend – another report people not social distancing.

Videos on social media show two large drum circles that took place in Vancouver over the weekend of people hanging out shoulder to shoulder – granville strip also packed with partiers – health minister adrian dix saying ‘he’s deeply concerned’.



Trump is launching a massive multi-million dollar digital ad campaign to try and become president again – one of those moves – taking over the youtube banner starting tomorrow!