Pulse FM News Update for Monday, January 10th

The River Forecasting Centre is advising caution around fast-moving rivers on the. Lower Mainland this week as part of a high streamflow advisory. The centre says heavy rain and warming temperatures are expected to melt snowpack at lower elevations, raising water levels by Wednesday. It says mild to significant flooding may occur, although it’s too soon to say where rainfall will be heaviest. It also warns that areas recovering from last year’s severe floods could be more vulnerable to damage due to conditions like erosion.

Students are heading back to school in British Columbia today after a one-week delay caused by the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The province has warned there may be functional closures due to staff illness and that COVID-19 exposure notices will no longer be sent unless there are significant dips in attendance. The back-to-class plan also includes mandatory three-layer masking in indoor areas, staggered start and break times and measures to reduce crowding in common areas. Despite an ongoing fifth wave of infections, provincial health officer Doctor Bonnie Henry has said schools need to remain open for the emotional, physical and intellectual well-being of children.

Thousands of students at the B-C-I-T have signed a petition calling for the school to delay the return to in-class learning amid the rapid spread of Omicron. More than three-thousand people have signed the petition, which states students feel “extremely vulnerable attending school in person B-C-I-T says the school’s plan aligns with the province’s return-to-campus guidelines and includes measures like daily health self-assessments and wearing masks indoors. It goes on to say that accessing the facilities is critical to student success.

Fraser Health has announced three COVID-19 vaccine clinics are reopening daily in Surrey, in addition to the one currently operating on 66 Avenue. The booster clinics at Cloverdale Rec Centre, South Surrey Rec Centre and Surrey North (in the old Best Buy building near Central City Mall) have reopened to seven days a week. Fraser Health said the three additional clinics are to help with the booster dose rollout. There 18 clinics total throughout the health region, which provides for 1.8 million people.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be holding a conference call with the premiers this afternoon to discuss how to battle this latest phase of the pandemic. COVID-19 cases are threatening to overwhelm hospitals in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick. Ontario is reporting 24-hundred and 67 COVID patients in hospitals, including 438 in intensive care.