Pulse FM News Update For Monday, January 16th

Environment Canada is warning drivers in the BC north and south Peace River regions about poor visibility caused by dense fog. It says the conditions will continue until at least this afternoon, but could persist until tomorrow. The weather office says visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero, and is advising drivers to turn on their lights and maintain a safe following distance. It says moderate southwest winds are expected to help clear the fog by tomorrow.

One of the most popular Vancouver Canucks players to ever suit up has died. “Gino” Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died yesterday at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news on Facebook of his passing. The former enforcer had 64 goals and 73 assists in 605 N-H-L games and holds a Canucks team record — with his two-thousand-127 penalty minutes being the most in franchise history.

A 13-year-old business on Broadway Street in Vancouver is shutting its doors for good due to impacts felt by the construction of the city’s new subway line. Surinder Sangha, owner of the Subway restaurant, says she’ll be closing shop because business has been down by more than 75 per cent since the project’s construction began. She says she believes the loss of parking and other businesses closing has severely hampered how many customers come in, and notes that her landlord also wants to increase the rent by more than 50 per cent in March. The scheduled completion date for Vancouver’s Broadway subway is now slated for early 2026.

Mounties in Surrey say one person has died following a two-vehicle crash. They say in a statement that the investigation is in its early stages but did not mention the status of the other driver. RCMP say the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service has been called to assist its Criminal Collision investigation Team. They are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.

One of Vancouver Island’s most iconic hotels has cracked a global list of the world’s most haunted destinations. Victoria’s Fairmont Empress which opened in 1908 is featured in Conde Nast Traveller’s list of 44 most haunted hotels in the world and is said to be haunted by the ghost of the hotel’s architect, Francis Rattenbury. The publication says Rattenbury reportedly left his wife for a younger woman and fled to England, but was later bludgeoned to death by her new lover — a 17-year-old who worked as her chauffer. The architect’s spirt is said to have returned to the Empress Hotel, where it has been spotted on the lobby staircase.