Pulse FM News Update For Monday, July 10th

Hundreds of supporters showed up to a rally in Vancouver backing striking BC port workers. Speakers from as far away as Australia and New Zealand offered support for the thousands of workers who have been off the job since Canada Day. The workers continue to push for improved wages as the cost of living climbs, as well as protection from what they see as an overuse of contractors for maintenance work. Vice president Pat Bolen told the crowd issues around maintenance work are the union’s “line in the sand.”

More evacuation orders were issued Sunday because of wildfires in the province. The Cariboo Regional District has issued evacuation orders covering the Townsend Creek and Gatcho Lake areas. The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako and several First Nations issued an evacuation order of all lands on the north side of Francois Lake accessed off Clairmount Road between Trout Lake Road and the west end of Francois Lake. Multiple other evacuation orders and alerts remain in place in other parts of the districts due to a series of fires.

Yukon wildland firefighters are expecting lighter winds today which they hope will help in the fight against a wildfire west of Whitehorse. Properties in the Ibex Valley area are under evacuation alert due to the 73-hectare Takhini Bridge fire which is considered out of control. On Sunday crews focused on the part of the fire that runs parallel to the Alaska Highway as well as on discouraging growth towards homes. Officials say the highway remains open, but are asking travellers not to stop on the road.

Kristine Marshall is North Saanich’s newest elected councillor after winning a byelection over the weekend. Marshall received 1,210 votes, which is about 700 more than her nearest competition, Ryan Lay. The byelection came after the resignation of council member Brett Smyth in March. About 16 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot.

A fundraiser for the SUCCESS social services agency raised more than 320-thousand dollars this weekend. The Walk with the Dragon at Stanley Park marked the organization’s 50th anniversary. A 30-metre long dragon was carried by 40 martial artists who lead walkers and teams on various park routes. Proceeds go directly to support programs for families, youth, women, and seniors.