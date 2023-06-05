Pulse FM News Update For Monday, June 5th

BC Premier David Eby says his trade mission to Asia is part of an effort to grow trade and reduce the risks that come with international uncertainties. The premier’s two-week trip has included stops in Japan, South Korea and Singapore but not China, the province’s second-largest trading partner. Eby says the goal is to diversify trading partners since being dependent on only one or two would really affect the province if the worst happens. Eby will be back in the province Wednesday.

The Carcoss Tagish First Nation in Yukon is expected to begin a search today for unmarked graves on the site of the former Chooutla Residential School. The First Nation will be using ground penetrating radar as well as low-flying drones as part of the search. A working group conducted interviews this spring to learn as much as possible about the potential locations of unmarked graves on the school property. A community report is scheduled to be completed by the end of the summer.

A 26-year-old man drowned in North Vancouver’s Rice Lake Saturday afternoon. Firefighters say they were called to the lake around 3:30 p-m and though bystanders and emergency responders performed CPR on the man, he did not survive. North Vancouver Assistant Fire Chief Dwayne Derban says the lake is mostly for fishing and not for swimming. He says overestimating your swimming abilities can put both you and potential rescuers at risk.

Operation Trackshoes, a sporting event for people with developmental disabilities, is set to end after 50 years. The last event will run next weekend at the University of Victoria’s Centennial Stadium. Organizer Judith Armstrong says the decision to stop was a hard one based on a number of reasons, including a lack of people to take on leadership positions and technical challenges. It has been popular for decades with participation peaking at 900 in 1988.

Two silversmiths from Nanaimo, BC, are hiding their hand-poured silver creations in local parks for people to go out and find. The pair have created a Facebook page called Vancouver Island Treasure Hunting to tell followers which park has the silver and offer clues for how to find it. Rob Zeiler of Black Label Bullion says the goal is to get people out to see new things. So far treasure has been hidden on the Mid-Island at Neck Point Park and Pipers Lagoon in Nanaimo, and Transfer Beach in Ladysmith.