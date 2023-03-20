Pulse FM News Update For Monday, March 20th

Abbotsford police say they used a spike belt to arrest a suspect after officers noticed he was driving a stolen vehicle down Highway 1. The department says in a statement that the incident occurred around 3AM yesterday. It says the 29 year old driver and a 38 year old passenger were taken into police custody, though the passenger has since been released without charges. The driver is facing charges of failing to comply with his probation order, operating a motor vehicle while prohibited and dangerous driving.

Mounties in Nanaimo are looking for witnesses after a man was shot in the city’s downtown. Police say he approached Community Safety Officers around 8 P-M Saturday and reported the incident. They say the 39-year-old was bleeding heavily from the face and was later taken to hospital for treatment. The RCMP says no arrests have yet been made and a firearm has not been found, so they are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services says an apartment on the third floor of an East Vancouver building was completely destroyed by fire this weekend. Assistant Chief Jarret Gray says crews were called to the building around 7:15 AM yesterday. He says the fire was contained to one suite, but others were damaged due to impacts from smoke as the building did not have a sprinkler system. Gray says some occupants of the three-story building had to be rescued by ladder, but everyone was evacuated safely and no one was seriously injured.

RCMP are looking for witnesses after a vehicle crashed into numerous parked cars before striking a utility pole, downing the pole and wires, in Surrey this weekend. They say the incident happened around 2 PM yesterday. Police say the collision and damage to the utility pole resulted in the closure of the street in the area so the vehicle could be removed and a new power pole could be installed. Mounties say it is not clear whether alcohol or speed were a factor, but the driver has been taken into custody and transported to hospital with non-serious injuries.

The Ministry of Education and Child Care says bursary applications for early childhood education students are now open. It says that from today until April 3rd, students can apply for winter 2023 semester bursaries through the Province’s E-C-E Education Support Fund, using a new online portal managed by the Early Childhood Educators of B-C. The ministry says the amount varies depending on the cost of a person’s education, but students may be eligible for as much as five thousand dollars per semester. It says the bursaries are available to new and returning students enrolled in a recognized institution and program, with priority going to students who self-identify as Indigenous.