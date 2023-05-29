Pulse FM News Update For Monday, May 29th

Police in Vancouver say a 28-year-old man was killed early yesterday in a shooting that investigators believe was linked to gang conflict in the region. They say multiple people called to report the shooting outside a south Vancouver banquet hall near Fraser Street and Southeast Marine Drive at 1:30 a-m. Police say officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived, but the man died from his injuries. Investigators are asking anyone with information about the targeted shooting to come forward.

Vancouver police say they’re investigating after a man was fatally stabbed in a busy neighbourhood Saturday night. They say officers responded to reports that a man had been stabbed near the intersection of Davie and Bute streets in the city’s west end just before 10 p-m. The man was taken to hospital, where he later died. Police say no arrests have been made and anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the department.

The BC Wildfire Service says winds, high temperatures and dry air contributed to “extremely vigorous” fire behaviour at a large blaze over the weekend. It says Sunday brought cooler temperatures to the area in northeastern BC, but crews are anticipating significant activity at the Donnie Creek blaze this week. The Peace River Regional District has issued a new evacuation order as well as an alert for a remote area east of Highway 97 that’s used primarily by industry. The Donnie Creek blaze is estimated to be more than 13-hundred square kilometres in size, burning roughly 160 kilometres north of Fort St. John.

A severe thunderstorm watch was posted overnight for southeastern BC from the Arrow Lakes and Kootenays to the boundary with Alberta — but it was lifted early this morning. Environment Canada said conditions in those regions could have spawned thunderstorms capable of producing strong winds and large hail, but the watch was never upgraded to a warning. Thunderstorms are still possible for many areas of the southeast but the weather office says there is only a “risk” and the storms aren’t likely until later this afternoon.

A Ladysmith man has been sentenced to six years in prison and banned from driving for a decade, nearly three years after a hit and run killed a Vancouver Island mother. The man pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death and failing to remain at the scene of the August 2020 crash. Police say Katie Blogg was killed when the driver of an F-150 crossed the centre median on the Trans Canada Highway north of Ladysmith and crashed head-on with the S-U-V driven by the 35-year-old mother of two. The man — who initially fled in a stolen vehicle before being arrested on unrelated matters after a five-day manhunt — received four years for dangerous driving and two years for failing to stop and help.

With many experiencing sticker shock at the grocery store, a new report is putting a dollar figure on how much it’s been costing families to eat each month. The report from the BC Centre for Disease Control outlines how much it costs a family of four to maintain a healthy, balanced diet per month. Data from last May showed it cost the average BC family one-thousand-263 dollars each month, a figure that rose to one-thousand-366 on Vancouver Island. Charmaine Enns, a medical health officer for the island, says the high prices are hitting the most vulnerable people the hardest.