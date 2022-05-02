Pulse FM News Update for Monday, May 2nd

Police, firefighters and paramedics were on the scene of a Surrey townhouse complex early this morning following reports of a stabbing. According to one man at the scene, emergency personnel were dispatched to a complex in the 95th and Prince Charles Boulevard at around 12:30 a.m. When crews arrived, they located a man with multiple wounds, the witness said. The victim was transported to hospital in serious condition. Part of the complex was behind police tape, as well as the adjacent strip mall alley way. Anyone who witnessed the altercation, or with information that could help investigators, may contact Surrey RCMP.

Investigators from the Vancouver Police Department’s major crime section are trying to figure out who left a “suspicious device” along the path of the B-MO Vancouver Marathon yesterday. The race was delayed by more than an hour while bomb experts disabled the device near Science World. Police says it appears the device was placed along the half-marathon route to cause panic or disrupt the event –adding it’s “very disturbing.” bomb technicians determined the device was not at risk of exploding and did not pose an immediate danger to the public.

The Vancouver International Airport is warning travellers to arrive extra early to allow time for long security screening lines. It says the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority is experiencing ongoing staff shortages that are causing long lines and lengthy delays in processing passengers. Anyone with a domestic flight is advised to arrive at least two hours before departure, while those flying abroad should be there three hours in advance. The airport authority says passengers can make the process quicker by limiting carry-on liquid containers to 100 millilitres and by having documents — including proof of vaccinations — ready.

The B.C. government is set to unveil today new measures aimed at collecting race-based data and combatting systemic racism in this province. The province has spent several months engaging the public to come up with the framework for the legislation. From September 2021 to March 2022, the province worked with community organizations to hear from Indigenous peoples and racialized communities about how to collect and use race-based data in a safe way that will make a difference in work to target racism.

Mounties in Surrey have determined a disturbing incident at the Surrey Mosque earlier in the week was not racially motivated. Wednesday night, a car sped by a group of Muslims leaving evening prayers and someone in the moving vehicle threw water onto pedestrians near 124 Street and 72 Avenue. Officers say the vehicle returned and tried to run someone down. No one was injured in the incident. This incident did spark shock, frustration, disappointment and sadness from Muslim community members as it comes on the heels of a number of incidents where the community has been targeted across the country. Three days after the incident, the RCMP says it’s identified everyone involved — including six victims and two suspects — who are cooperating with police. According to Mounties, the pair from the suspected vehicle are two teens who are part of the Muslim community.

Vancouver Police say they’re investigating after the iconic steam clock in the city’s Gastown neighbourhood was damaged overnight Saturday. They say glass on the side of the tourist attraction was shattered. Police are working to determine whether the clock at the corner of Cambie and Water streets was damaged intentionally. Despite its older appearance, the clock was built in 1977.

People stood in line for almost three-hours on Sunday to pay tribute to a hockey player considered a superstar on and off the ice. Thousands of Guy Lafleur’s fans, many wearing Montreal Canadiens jerseys with his name on the back, filed past his casket in the Bell Centre. Lafleur’s body will lie in state again today ahead of a national funeral tomorrow.