Pulse FM News Update for Monday, May 4th

1) Health officials are expected to release new modelling data

detailing the COVID-19 prevalence in B-C today.

Doctor Bonnie Henry has said B-C is not entering a new phase in

its infection curve.

But she says the government will share more details about whom

the virus is infecting.

At least two-thousand-171 British Columbians have been infected

with COVID-19, including 114 who have died and one-thousand-376 who

have fully recovered

2) The RCMP say the bodies of two children have been recovered after

an accident in a rural part of Chilliwack.

Police had said a side-by-side vehicle carrying five people —

all related — went off a road yesterday afternoon

and became submerged in water.

Two adults and a child escaped from the vehicle, but two youths

went missing, and a dive team was sent in to search for them.

In a statement issued late last night, police said the bodies of

two children had been recovered and that the BC Coroner’s Service

was investigating.

3) Some tentative steps toward normalcy are being taken today as

five provinces begin to reopen their economies.

Each province has its own plan, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

says the federal government offer support to all as the country goes

carefully through the process.

That support includes obtaining enough protective equipment for

workers as provinces open more segments of their economies,

increasing testing capacity and funding research into COVID-19

4) The head of the Canadian Teachers Federation says provinces must

have a plan to meet the emotional needs of students whenever classes

resume.

Shelley Morse says some students will have experienced trauma at

home without the usual support from teachers and other staff, so

providing emotional support, not academics, should be a priority.

5) The White Rock Farmer’s Market kicked of the year yesterday! Only Vendors who sell Food/Beverage/Alcohol products may sell at the Market at this time. We hope the restrictions will keep us all safe until we can get back to normal Market season.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all music & special events are cancelled until further notice!.