Pulse FM News Update for Monday, November 8th

The Americans reopen their land borders to non-essential travel today for the first time in almost 20 months. Fully vaccinated Canadians will be allowed to drive or take a ferry into the U.S. for non-essential reasons. Here’s what you need to know, if you plan on heading down,

-Adults will need to have proof they have been fully immunized against COVID-19 at least 14 days before crossing the border.

-Children under 18 will not have to prove they have been immunized as long as they are with fully vaccinated adults.

-There’s no requirement to show a negative COVID-19 test in order to enter the States.

However when you plan to come back into Canada,

-You will need to show a negative PCR test, taken no longer than 72 hours before travel.

-There is a mandatory two-week quarantine for those who don’t provide a negative test. Some travelers will be selected for random tests upon arrival.

-Everyone 12 and older will need to show proof of immunization at least 14 days before travel.

-For children under 12…they aren’t required to quarantine, they are restricted from a number of activities.

For 14 days These kids CAN NOT:

Attend school, camp or day care.

Attend a setting where they may have contact with vulnerable people (e.g. long-term care facility), including people who are immunocompromised, regardless of that person’s vaccination status or

public health measures.

Travel on crowded public transportation that does not ensure physical distancing and masking.

Attend large, crowded settings, indoors or outdoors, such as an amusement park or sporting event.

Also, children over five are required to take another COVID-19 test on Day 8.

The Metro Vancouver authority’s newly passed budget means households will pay an average of 595-dollars for all regional services next year — up 21-dollars from this year. Most of the authority’s revenue comes from utility fees. The budget also includes plans for a new facility that will transform sewage sludge into tiny, dry pellets, but project costs have increased by 70 per cent since it was first proposed in 2019.

With Remembrance Day this week, the province’s top doctor is offering guidance on how to honour veterans safely. Dr. Bonnie Henry says we have to protect our seniors, who continue to be hit the hardest by the deadly virus. She says “There can be small outdoor ceremonies, although people, need to ‘Be aware,’” adding “Older people, particularly the vets that , are in that older category — we need to make sure it’s safe for them.” Last week, the province released modelling showing the elderly are still seeing the most deaths from COVID-19, despite 90 per cent of that demographic in B.C. being fully vaccinated.

Universal Children’s Day is being celebrated in Surrey with a Kid’s Conference. The United Nations global initiative, Universal Children’s Day, is held annually on Nov. 20 to promote international togetherness, awareness among children world-wide and improve children’s welfare. In Surrey, the day will be celebrated through a series of events Nov. 18-20. Activities include bannock making, science fair, dance party, scavenger hunt, T-shirt decorating, button making and swimming. The events are being held at even recreation centres across the city. Admission is free, but registration is required.