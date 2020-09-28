Pulse FM News Update for Monday, Sept 28th

The iconic White Rock has been vandalized with black spray paint, and the words ‘Black Lives Matter.’ The 486-ton boulder that is a symbol of the city, and is sacred to the Semiahmoo First Nation City Councillor Anthony Manning spotted the graffiti yesterday morning. He says he supports anyone to express their opinion, but there are ways to do it and there are ways not to do it. This is certainly a way not to do it. He also worries it will fuel opposition to the movement against anti-Black racism.

John Horgan says he would not have called an election for October 24th if he didn’t think it could be held safely. The New Democrat leader has been facing criticism from the leaders of the Liberal and Green parties for calling a snap election during a pandemic. Horgan says Elections B-C’s plan to increase the number of advanced polling days, provide sanitized voting stations and offer mail-in ballots ensures safe voting. Horgan says he made the final decision to call the election ahead of the October 2021 fixed date to try to bring stable government during the uncertain times created by the pandemic.

Shocking video making the rounds on social media shows a fight that broke out on a TransLink bus in Surrey on Saturday, all because one person refused to wear a mask. The video shows two men punching and shoving each other on the bus while people in the background yell for help. It happened in the area of 96 Ave and 120th Street and all started after after one man offered the other a mask. Transit Police are now trying to track down the suspect…According to TransLink, spot checks show about 95 per cent of customers are wearing masks on board transit vehicles.

Fraser Health confirms that a staff member at a Surrey long-term care facility has tested positive for COVID-19. It says a rapid response team has been deployed to the Harrison West at Elim Village facility operated by the Elim Housing Society. Fraser Health says the staff member is now self-isolating at home. It adds that it’s working to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.

The global death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to reach one-million sometime today, but experts believe the true number is much higher, considering the difficulties in testing and identifying virus-related deaths early in the health crisis. The grim milestone also comes at a time when many countries are either approaching or are in the midst of a second wave of COVID-19.

The Canada Emergency Response Benefit has officially expired, even as COVID-19 cases rise across the country. Earlier this week, the Trudeau government sided with NDP demands to make the new employment insurance payments equal to that of the CERB — $2,000 per month. There are over two million Canadians currently collecting CERB payments… the E.I. program will only cover about half of the Canadians on the benefit.