Pulse FM News Update for Monday, September 20

The 36-day campaign comes to an end Monday, as Canadians make their final decisions for the country’s 44th election. Last month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called one of the shortest election campaigns, less than two years since the Liberals were reduced to a minority government. This call was faced with criticism from the opposing parties but quickly kickstarted campaigns fueled with big promises and led to some heated debates. Now, it’s up to Canadians to decide.

What you will need to bring to vote at your assigned polling station:

Voter information card

An accepted ID

Your own pen or pencil to mark your ballot (but single-use pencils will also be available)

A mask to wear (if you don’t have one or forget, one will be provided to you)

Elections Canada will not ask for proof of vaccination. By now, you should have received a voter information card in the mail. This details where and when you can vote.