Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, August 6th

Surrey’s first ever police board meeting is set to happen this morning.

The board consists of nine members, including mayor doug mccallum, who will be in charged of hiring a chief constable, setting policies, and overseeing the budget of switching to a local police force.

Will be live streamed from the city website starting at 10am.



The buyers are coming back in Vancouver – home sales were up close to 25-percent in July compared to last year – prices also rising five percent – defying many people’s expectations the market would plummet from the pandemic.



Bonnie Henry says a key part of keeping community’s safe right now is checking in on your family and friends on how their physical and mental health is doing – especially those who may be self-isolating.



Lebanese officials are pointing the blame of the massive explosion that has killed close to 50 people to the city’s port – where there are unconfirmed reports the blast was caused when a warehouse of ammonium nitrate at the port caught fire.

More than 650 homeless people were counted during Surrey’s homeless count at the start of the pandemic – Vancouver doing its first homeless count at the same time – totalling more 35-hundred homeless – remaining the highest in the province.

More than 50 people came together outside the Vancouver Art Gallery yesterday for a candlelight vigil to mourn those killed in the Beirut explosion.

The blast killed 135 people and injured about 5,000 others on Tuesday.

Bombardier airlines is reporting a loss of almost 225-million dollars in the states in the second year of this year – compared to 36 last year. Ouch!

