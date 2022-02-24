Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, February 24th

Russian troops have launched a broad assault on Ukraine from three sides. The military attack began before dawn with explosions in the capital Kyiv and other cities. Ukrainians started fleeing some cities, and the Russian military claimed to have incapacitated all of Ukraine’s air defences and airbases within hours. Ukraine’s leadership said at least 40 people have been killed so

far in what it called a “full-scale war” targeting the country from the east, north and south.

============================================

The Canadian government has issued updated guidance for Canadians in Ukraine, warning that its ability to provide consular services in Ukraine could become “severely limited,” and that Canadians should not rely on the government to help them leave the country. The government says any Canadians in Ukraine should shelter in place unless it is safe to leave the country. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting with other G-7 leaders to plan a response to what he’s calling Russia’s egregious attack on Ukraine. Trudeau says the unprovoked actions are a clear violation of

Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and that Russia’s actions will be met with severe consequences. UN Ambassador Bob Rae is calling Russia’s attack both a grotesque war crime and brutal thuggery.

============================================

President Vladimir Putin chillingly referred to his country’s nuclear arsenal and threatened any foreign country attempting to interfere with the invasion with — quote — “consequences you have

never seen.” The Russian military claims to have wiped out Ukraine’s entire air defences in a matter of hours, and European authorities declared the country’s air space an active conflict zone. The Russian Defence Ministry says it is not targeting cities, but using precision weapons. It and claims that there is no threat to civilian population.

============================================

B-C’s provincial health officer says Novavax, a new protein-based COVID-19 vaccine that was approved by Health Canada last week, will soon be available in the province. Dr. Bonnie Henry says it is a good option for protecting those who have had reactions to the current vaccines and will be given in two doses for those aged 18 and older. The province says kits containing five Rapid Antigen Tests will also be available for free at select pharmacies as early as Friday for residents aged 70 and up and those at highest risk of severe illness. The province is reporting 653 people are in hospital due to COVID-19 and 108 in intensive care.

============================================

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Emergencies Act he invoked last Monday is no longer needed now that demonstrations in Ottawa and at some border crossings have ended or slowed down. He says while threats remain, police and existing legislation will be enough to prevent other occupations — and so yesterday, he revoked the Act. The three-week-long protest that gripped Ottawa has sparked a call for changes to security in the parliamentary precinct. Ottawa has temporarily closed off Wellington Street to traffic until a new council is elected and the city can work out a new security plan with the federal government.

============================================

Researchers are slowly revealing clues about the COVID-19 variant widely known as “stealth Omicron” It is now responsible for more than a third of new Omicron cases around the world, but scientists still don’t know how it could affect the future of the pandemic. Early research suggests it spreads faster than the original Omicron and in rare cases can sicken people even if they’ve already had an Omicron infection. There’s mixed research on whether it causes more severe disease, but vaccines appear just as effective against it.

============================================