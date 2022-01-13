Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, January 13th

B-C says there were six new COVID-19 deaths yesterday, bringing the pandemic-related death toll to two-thousand-455. The province is reporting two-thousand-859 new cases of COVID-19. Officials say 500 people are in hospital, including 102 in intensive care. There are a total of 49 active outbreaks in health-care and long-term care facilities in B-C.

Delta has become the first and only school district in Metro Vancouver to move forward with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for staff. B.C. has not mandated immunization for staff province-wide, instead leaving the decision up to individual districts. Staff will have six weeks, starting on Jan.17, to disclose their vaccination status. Those who do not disclose, or have not been vaccinated will have to undergo daily rapid testing or take an unpaid leave of absence.

The federal government has shifted gears and is reversing its plan to require Canadian cross-border truck drivers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Instead, the new rule that was set to take effect on Saturday will only apply to American truckers, who will be turned away at the border unless they’ve been vaccinated. Unvaccinated Canadian truck drivers, or those who have had only one dose, will not have to quarantine.

Not even two weeks into the year, and the City of Surrey has already received about 300 pothole repair requests. The average is about 200 at this time of the year. The city says they are trying to get the repairs done as quickly as possible. The city has budgeted $1.45 million for pothole repairs.

A pregnant woman in Surrey says she was sent away from the hospital three times in one day. On the fourth visit, she ended up having her baby on the floor of the lobby of Surrey Memorial. It was on Christmas day. The first time the couple went to the hospital they were sent back home after being monitored for about two hours. But they went back again because the woman was in severe pain…that’s when she was given pain meds and sent away again. On the fourth try, her water broke during the car ride to the hospital. and the baby girl was born in the entrance to the hospital. Mom and baby are doing fine physically but emotionally the ordeal has taken a toll. Fraser Health has yet to comment.

Less than a day after Quebec’s premier announced a potential charge for unvaccinated adults in his province, the prime minister is not ruling out the possibility of a national anti-vax tax. The update from Justin Trudeau comes as provinces face increasing strains on their health-care systems due to the Omicron COVID-19 wave. Trudeau was asked yesterday about the possibility of a national financial charge for those who continue to refuse vaccination without valid medical reasons. He responded by saying there’s a lot more details that we have to hear on how this would work, but did not rule it out.

R-C-M-P in Surrey say 62 charges have been laid against five men in a car theft investigation. Police say the Crown approved the charges last month against the men, who range in age from 25 to 42. Three of the men are to be in court Friday, and the others in the coming weeks.