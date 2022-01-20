Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, January 20th

One person has suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Surrey last night. Surrey RCMP say they were called to the intersection of King George Boulevard and 92 Avenue just before 7:30. “The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police.” The crash caused an hours-long closure of the intersection, with police asking people to avoid the area.

The BC Centre for Disease Control has once again changed its isolation guidelines for people with COVID-19. An update posted online yesterday says “The amount of time you need to self-isolate depends on your vaccination status and age” Now, unvaccinated adults require the longest period of isolation, with 10 days. That’s cut in half for those under 18 only being told to isolate for five. This includes children under five who are not eligible for the shot. Those who are fully vaccinated, regardless of age, are being told to isolate for five days. The guidelines only apply to those who have a confirmed case of COVID-19. Due to high case counts and limited testing capacity, anyone with mild symptoms is told to forego a test and stay home until symptoms subside. The guidelines for isolation of close contacts have also been changed, close contacts are not required to self-isolate at all or take any special measures.

Thirteen people have died in B.C. due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, as the number of people hospitalized continues to climb. There were six deaths in Fraser Health, four in Vancouver Coastal, one in Interior Health, and two in Island Health, bringing the total to over 2,500. There are 895 people in the hospital, an increase of 38.5 per cent increase since Friday, when the province changed how it reports this number. There are 115 people in the ICU up 21 per cent since Friday.

Now that Save on Foods has limited capacity in its B.C. stores due to COVID-19 concerns, the union representing grocery workers is calling on other companies to follow suit to protect both workers and shoppers from the highly contagious Omicron variant. The chain is limiting the number of shoppers allowed in all 110 locations in BC. You can expect to see reinstated signage and floor markers in stores starting this weekend. Stores will also be enforcing a 50% capacity limit going forward.

The B-C government is doubling the amount of financial help available for businesses forced to remain closed for at least another month due to COVID-19 restrictions. It says businesses including bars, nightclubs and lounges that don’t serve full meals are now eligible for COVID-19 closure relief grants of up to 20-thousand dollars, based on staffing levels. The Province says the extension of the grant program originally offering 10-thousand dollars to business ordered to close in December will cost four-million dollars. Gyms and other fitness facilities that have been allowed to reopen can claim the original amount.