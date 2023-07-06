Pulse FM News Update For Thursday, July 6th

Fraser Heath says a coming heat wave is set to hit BC’s Fraser Canyon, warning of temperatures forecasted to hit the mid 30s into the weekend. The health authority says Environment and Climate Change Canada’s heat warning covers the communities of Lytton, North Bend, Boston Bar, Yale, Othello and Sunshine Valley. Fraser Health says the forecast is expected to moderate next week, and doesn’t constitute and extreme heat emergency. But the health authority says people at high risk for heat illness, including seniors and people with certain health conditions, should drink lots of water and avoid strenuous activities.

The BC Highway Patrol says it’s investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in the Okanagan over the Canada Day long weekend. Police say they were called to the crash around noon last Saturday, where a car hit a pedestrian in a crosswalk on Highway 97A in Enderby, BC. BC Highway Patrol says a man was trying to cross the highway at Canyon Road when he was hit and killed by a Subaru Impreza. Investigators from Kelowna are now in charge of the investigation, and hope any witnesses who may have seen the incident will come forward with information.

The Alberta Federation of Labour says the provincial transportation minister’s call for back-to-work legislation forcing striking BC port workers back on the job shows a disregard for workers. Alberta Federation of Labour president Gil McGowan says minister Devin Dreeshen’s call to force strikers back to work shows a lack of understanding of provincial economics. McGowan says the federal government should not interfere with the labour disruption in BC, saying it would lead to worse conditions for workers. BC’s port strike continues after more than seven thousand workers with the International Longshore and Warehouse Union walked off the job on Canada Day.

A Vancouver immigrant services society says it has set up a help line in BC in hopes of supporting Ukrainian people settling in the province after fleeing the war-torn nation. SUCCESS BC says the service is available each day, serving Ukrainian speakers who have arrived under the Canada Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel program. The immigrant services organization says more than 164 thousand people from Ukraine have come to Canada since the program was established, 11 thousand of whom have settled in BC. CEO Queenie Choo says the help line will provide support for newcomers, offering services to those who have fled their home country after Russia’s invasion last year.

Police in Delta say a 31 year old woman is facing dozens of fraud and identity theft charges related to an investigation that began in November 2020. Delta Police say Tarndeep Uppal of North Delta faces 40 charges in total after investigators allege she obtained identification and credit card information for personal gain. Police say Uppal faces one count of identity or credit card theft, 14 counts of fraud under five-thousand dollars, and 25 counts of possessing identity information with intent to commit fraud. Officers say the woman has been released from custody on the condition she doesn’t possess any credit cards or ID that are in any name but hers.

Mounties in Kelowna say they’ve arrested the driver of a new Ferrari luxury sports car after a multi-vehicle collision that occurred on June 30th. Kelowna RCMP say they were called to a crash involving a 2023 Ferrari SF 90, where the vehicle is alleged to have hit three other parked cars. Mounties say they arrested and released the driver, whom they did not name and who faces pending charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and refusing to undergo a breathalyzer test. Officers say the investigation is ongoing and are seeking dash cam or cellphone video of the incident involving the Ferrari, which sells for more than half a million dollars.