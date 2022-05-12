Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, May 12th

A married couple in their seventies has been identified as the victims of a double homicide in Abbotsford. Police were called Monday morning to a home on Arcadian Way, just off Seldon Road, where officers found the bodies of 77-year-old Arnold De Jong and his wife, 76-year-old Joanne De Jong. They’re not known to police. and investigators are still gathering evidence and speaking to witnesses and say At this stage, it is uncertain if this was a random or targeted incident.

Another disturbing video of teen violence has surfaced on social media in Metro Vancouver. The cell phone footage, which was shot April 16th outside a Point Grey school , appears to show two youth striking a third, as others film and egg on the suspects. Vancouver police confirmed they have obtained the video and are investigating, but no arrests have been made. They say no one in the crowd who witnessed the alleged assaults called 911.

The federal government has announced millions of dollars in funding to improve access to safe abortions, reiterating that Canada’s abortion laws are strong and unchanging. The $3.5 million will go towards two organizations to ensure no matter where a person lives, access to abortion in Canada is equal. Action Canada, formally Planned Parenthood, will be given $2 million. The National Abortion Federation has been awarded $1.5 million.. Members of each organization say the funding will be used to fill gaps that exist in Canada.

A major producer of the abortion pill in the U-S says it has plenty of supply if demand suddenly soars. Danco Laboratories says it’s working with federal regulators to make the drug available in American pharmacies by the end of the year. It expects that if the U-S Supreme Court overturns the Roe v. Wade ruling, women seeking the procedure will likely turn to the internet to find the pill. It has a five-year shelf life and is likely to be used by women who can’t travel out of state to find a proper clinic.

Burnaby R-C-M-P say two Trans Mountain Pipeline protesters were arrested for mischief yesterday. Police say they responded to a report of six demonstrators near a worksite around 11 A-M. Mounties say they found two women had jumped the fence onto the worksite and were soon arrested. The women have been released until their court date and police say they are not facing criminal contempt charges.

Three pastors in Chilliwack have 24 fewer COVID-19 violation tickets to fight in court. The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, which represents the pastors, says police began ticketing churches for ignoring health orders to hold services starting December 2020….The trio amassed 66 tickets between them. B-C’s Crown Prosecution Service confirmed it dropped a bunch of the tickets. Still, the justice centre says there are more than 20 outstanding tickets against pastors and churches in the Fraser Valley.