Pulse FM News Update For Thursday, November 10th

A report commissioned by the Vancouver Police Department that says five-billion dollars a year is being spent on the city’s “social safety net” is being criticized by the city’s mayor. Ken Sim says the report is not useful and the city will not rely on its data. The report by Alberta-based HelpSeeker Technologies says the spending includes a million dollars a day in the Downtown Eastside. BC Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth calls the document “sensationalized and misleading” but police Chief Adam Palmer says the report’s numbers are not inflated.

Crown attorney Richard Fowler says the decision in the public mischief trial of former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum comes down to whether he intended to mislead police by making false statements. In a videotaped statement shown in court, McCallum told police he recognized Debi Johnstone, a campaigner for a group called Keep the RCMP in Surrey, in opposition to his plan to bring in a municipal police force. McCallum accused her of pinning him against his vehicle, running over his foot and “flooring it” out of the lot. Defence lawyer Eric Gottardi says his client should be acquitted because the Crown has failed to prove he intended to mislead police.

Mounties in Burnaby are warning the public about a series of alleged “inappropriate” gestures and comments made to women in or around Deer Lake Park. Police released a sketch of the suspect. They say a man approached three women last month, made comments and made a hand gesture. There was no physical contact and the women walked away safely.

New Westminster police say a convenience store clerk was assaulted after approaching a customer for not paying for ice cream. Police say the man began to strike the worker and brandished a knife. They say officers rushed to the scene and found someone matching the suspect’s description leaving the Columbia SkyTrain station. Police say three knives were found in his possession and charges are being recommended to the prosecution service.

Delta police say a truck driver has been penalized after being caught on camera attempting to pass another truck. A 13-second dash cam video shows a transport truck swerving into oncoming traffic on an overpass while attempting to pass another truck, narrowly avoiding a head-on collision. Police say the driver was fined 368 dollars for driving without due care and another 109 dollars for crossing a double solid line.