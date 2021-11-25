Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, November 25th

The B-C government says it’s making headway on recovery since last week’s floods with supply chains stabilizing, gas shortages starting to ease and some evacuees allowed to return to their homes. Officials say the major supply route of Highway 1 through the Fraser Valley is on track to reopen later today, but are warning about a series of storms that have already begun sweeping over areas of the province that are struggling to recover from the floods. Transportation Minister Rob Fleming says the government is prepared to close some roads as a precaution as modellers try to predict when and where flooding and mudslides might occur.

The province is urging residents to prepare for evacuations and watch for updates during storms and says it has also added a new contact centre line to provide emergency support and information

about financial aid, road conditions and more.

Hundreds of thousands of livestock are believed to have perished when flood waters hit Abbotsford’s Sumas Prairie area last week. Well over a million chickens were living in the area when catastrophic flooding began early last week. At least 100,000 are believed to have perished and around 450 cows died. Despite the flooding, meat and eggs have continued to come from farms, which in some cases, are still surrounded by water…Farmers have been hauling in fresh water and supplies to keep operations going. Farmers are asking for patience from customers, as both the poultry and dairy industries work to get things back to normal.

British Columbia has reported 322 new cases of COVID-19 and nine new deaths. The province says a total of 10 facilities have ongoing outbreaks but reported no new health-care facility outbreaks yesterday. Of the three-thousand and 15 active cases, it says 318 people are in hospital, with 109 in intensive care. The health authority says 91 per cent of eligible people 12 years and older have received their first dose of the vaccine and 87.4 per cent have received a second dose.

Workers in British Columbia will be eligible for a minimum of five sick days per year starting January 1st. Labour Minister Harry Bains says the new sick leave policy affects all workers covered by the province’s Employment Standards Act, including part-time workers. Laird Cronk, the president of the B-C Federation of Labour, is critical of the decision, saying provincial data indicates that

while workers may take an average of 4.8 sick days annually, countries like New Zealand, Australia, Sweden and Germany have 10 days or more. He says that is what it takes to make sure workers have the economic stability to stay home when they are sick.

The return of celebrations, robust savings and low unemployment are boosting consumer confidence and spending as we head into the holidays. Several retail surveys by Accenture Canada, Deloitte Canada, J-L-L Canada and Google all suggest Canadians are going to be playing Santa and not Scrooge this year. Accenture estimates spending will be up more than 23 per cent

from last year while Deloitte Canada’s 2021 Holiday Retail Outlook estimates Canadians will spend 31 per cent more.

Spectators will be back out lining the streets of Manhattan for the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade today after being kept away by pandemic restrictions last year. The Thanksgiving parade is the latest U-S holiday event to make a comeback Parade staffers and volunteers must be vaccinated and wear masks, and while there’s no mandate for spectators, Macy’s is encouraging them to cover their faces.