Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, August 11th

A warning if you’ve been to a rave recently in Surrey!

Fraser Health is warning there may have been a possible COVID-19 exposure at the ““Royal Jerk Spot Weekend Summer Fest Day and Night Rave” that happened in Surrey over the long weekend – anyone who was there is asked to self monitor.



A body was found inside a burnt home in Mission on Monday – police believing the fire may have been arson.

It happened over the weekend on a rural property – the identity of the body still unknown.

17 homeless people were counted in Delta this past Spring as part of the 2020 Metro Vancouver Homeless Count – more than 3,500 identified across the Lower Mainland including 650 in Surrey.

Organizers from the BC Non-Profit Housing Association say trends show senior homelessness continues to increase with Indigenous people remaining significantly over-represented.



A historic 120 year old church is now in the hands of City of Delta.

The city bought St. Stephen’s church to convert it into a space for community programs including adult drug/alcohol counselling, homeless, outdoor childcare space and more!

Bonnie Henry is clearing up what she means when she says kids will have bubbles up to 60 in elementary – 120 in high school.

She said that number represents the total number of people students may come in contact with in a school year – not at one time.

BC Ferries is being tossed a life preserver – there’s word the feds are set to announce later this morning a bailout plan to help bailout the company floundering during the pandemic.

Housing starts rose 16 per cent between June and July across the country – apartments, condos and other types of multi-housing units still leading the construction charge.

Russia is officially the first country to declare a COVID-19 vaccine – Putin using his own daughter as a guinea pig to try the shot – saying as it stands she is feeling well.

Scientists however are worried a rush to come out with a vaccine too soon could end up backfiring.