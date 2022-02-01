Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, February 2nd

Health officials are scheduled to give an update on B-C’s COVID-19 numbers at 1:30 p-m today. Yesterday, health officials said another 19 people died due to complications from COVID-19. They also recorded four-thousand and 75 new cases over a three-day period, although it has said that rate is likely higher because of testing limitations for COVID-19. In the two weeks ending January 27th, more than 69 per cent of people admitted to hospital had been fully vaccinated.

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum did an about-face on the expected introduction of a bylaw last night to amend the city’s Code of Conduct bylaw the controversial motion would have halted complaints to the city’s ethics commissioner. McCallum, in a statement, said he will instead be asking for a report to council in the future on “how to ensure the Office of the Ethics Commissioner is not used for partisan purposes during the election period.” The original motion sought to suspend new complaints and investigations until after the 2022 election, but would allow existing complaints to proceed.

The demonstrators still taking part in a protest in front of Parliament Hill say they are staying put until all COVID-related restrictions are lifted. Some are extending their stays at hotels or asking to rebook for this coming weekend. Conservative Deputy Leader Candice Bergen says the protesters she’s met are patriotic, peace-loving, good people. But Ottawa paramedics have asked for police escorts because someone threw rocks at an ambulance from a truck in the convoy.

The mayor of Port Coquitlam says the defacing of a statue of Terry Fox near Parliament Hill has ignited disbelief among residents in the national hero’s hometown. Brad West says the citizens of Port Coquitlam revere Fox and don’t support anyone using his image to make political statements that he would not have supported. Police in Ottawa are investigating the defacing of the Fox statue, along with allegations protesters also desecrated the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the National War Museum by dancing on it during the “Freedom Convoy.”

Fire officials say one man died in an apartment building fire in downtown Vancouver yesterday morning. This is the fourth fire-related death in just 24 hours in the city, after a house fire claimed the lives of three family members the day before. Crews were called to the highrise around 6 a-m, finding flames and smoke coming from a fourth-floor unit with a man still inside. The cause of the fire is under investigation and did not appear suspicious.

Erin O’Toole’s leadership will be put to a vote of Conservative MPs tomorrow after months of infighting severely weakened his hold over the party. Multiple Conservative sources confirm that 35 MPs – roughly 30 per cent of the Conservatives’ caucus – signed a petition requesting a caucus vote on O’Toole’s continued leadership…..O’Toole intends to fight to salvage his leadership. If he loses the vote, the Conservatives will be plunged into their third leadership vote in six years.

B-C’s S-P-C-A says they helped a record number of animals in 2021. The organization helped nearly 119-thousand domestic, farm and wild animals last year, which is about 22-thousand more than in 2020. The pandemic, as well as a devastating wildfire season and historic flooding, caused more animals to be displaced than before.

Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback in NFL history, has retired after winning seven Super Bowls and setting numerous passing records in an unprecedented 22-year-career. “This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” Brady wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram. Brady has long stated his desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children despite still playing at the top of his game. The 44-year-old Brady goes out after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title last season and NFC South championship this season.