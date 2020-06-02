Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, June 2nd

So much for a peaceful supper!

Monday night people in Port Kells heard gun shots near 192nd and 80th Avenue -“several” people were arrested in front of a home – but RCMP say they don’t believe any shots were actually fired. Surrey minor sports organizations are struggling with refunds, registration, restrictions, potential rule changes and other issues as they await approval to return to play.

Facebook and Instagram users are sharing images of black squares today in solidarity with black victims of police violence.

If you took part in an anti-racism protest, Dr. Bonnie Henry is urging people to self monitor the next few weeks to make sure you’re feeling ok – stressing it’s still too early for large gatherings.

She reported one new death and 24 new cases since her last update.

Let’s be honest though, it’s the hair. A new survey shows 40 per cent of Americans say Trudeau is a better leader in the pandemic compared to 30 per cent favor for Trump.

Anti racism and anti police riots have rocked much of the U.S for a week now – Trump threatening to deploy the military unless the states halt the violence – at the same time officers use tear gas to clear Trump’s path – through a peaceful protest.- to a church for a photo opp.