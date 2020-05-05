Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, May 5th

1.Good news homeowners!

Surrey’s property tax payment has been pushed to October 1, 2020, but…there’s a catch!

Any payments received after the extended deadline will now have a 10% fee tacked on.

2.More rental units are coming to Guildford.

At a public hearing Monday night city council approved an 85 unit rental building to go up at the corner of 100 Avenue and 152 Street.

The units will be age friendly and cater to people with accessibility issues.

3. It’s set to be a virtual Canada Day!

This year’s Canada Day celebrations are going to be live-streamed online and will “utilize the power of music and community engagement” to pay tribute to our mother country.

The four-hour show will be livestreamed to the City of Surrey’s YouTube channel and Special Event Facebook pages and hopes to attract mor e than 40,000 people.

In pre-COVID-19 years, Canada Day celebrations were held at the Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheater in Cloverdale and attracted more than 70,000 people every year.

In other event news – Surrey’s Fusion Festival has been cancelled but the city says it’s still working on a way to pay tribute to the city’s various cultures.

4. Help is on the way for farm and meat producers.

Trudeau’s announced a $252-million aid package for farmers, beef and pork producers, the dairy sector and workers who work in food processing plants.

77-million of the money will go towards supplying plant employees with protective equipment and enforcing social distancing.

Two-hundred-million will be added to a credit line program for dairy producers, who also have excess product.

Beef and pork producers will also get money to compensate them for holding animals they can’t sell.

5. There’s stats to suggest the pandemic is actually slowing down.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says the daily increase of COVID-19 cases has slowed to about three per cent.