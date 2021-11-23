Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, November 23rd

Parents and caregivers are expected to have more information this afternoon into B.C.’s vaccine rollout for children aged five to 11. A news conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. with Dr. Bonnie Henry and the executive lead for B.C.’s immunization efforts, Dr. Penny Ballem. Health Canada says the modified shot is 90.7 per cent effective and is safe. The vaccines are the same mRNA technology as the one for adults but in a smaller dosage. The doses are about one-third the size given to adults and teens aged 12 and up. Meanwhile, the province announced yesterday Ten more people have died of COVID-19 in BC, pushing the death toll in the province to two-thousand 303. The government also reported one-thousand and 52 new cases over the weekend.

Some residents of Merritt, B-C are going to be allowed back into the community that was flooded a week ago, but they can’t drink the water and won’t have hospital services and more rain is on the way — what one forecaster calls a parade of storms. Environment Canada says up to 70 millimetres of rain could fall in the Fraser Valley Thursday and even more rain is expected Saturday. C-P Rail plans to re-open its line between Kamloops and Vancouver by midday, but its C-E-O warns the next 10 days will be critical.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says the federal government is working with Environment Canada to develop a ranking system for atmospheric rivers, which would help the province better understand potential risks. Farnworth says he’s been told the system would be implemented in January, but Environment Canada says a launch date for a warning system has not been confirmed.

Five men were sent to hospital with stab wounds after a large fight broke out Sunday night in Vancouver’s Yaletown neighborhood. Police say the violence erupted at around 8:30 p.m. near Davie and Mainland , and involved men who “had come to Vancouver to party.” “The five victims, all men from Surrey and Langley, suffered a variety of stab wounds, including injuries to their faces, stomachs, backs, and legs. The injuries are not life-threatening.”

Today’s throne speech is expected to be short and feature Liberal plans to finish the fight against COVID-19 and rebuild the economy. Governor General Mary Simon will read the speech in the Senate chamber to a much smaller audience than usual. Tomorrow, M-Ps will get down to business on the Liberals’ plan to push four major bills through Parliament before the holidays, including more targeted pandemic aid programs.