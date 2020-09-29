Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, Sept 29th

A B-C Liberal proposal to eliminate the provincial sales tax for a year as an economic stimulus post COVID-19 was the focus on the election campaign yesterday. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson says his promise would cost the government about seven-billion dollars, but it would help businesses recover from the pandemic. N-D-P Leader John Horgan says Wilkinson should tell voters what services would face getting cut to cover the cost of the P-S-T promise. Green Leader Sonia Furstenau says people need economic security to help the province recover from COVID-19, not the elimination of the P-S-T for a year.

Dr. Bonnie Henry says there has not been a COVID-19 transmission event or outbreak in a B.C. school yet, but spread has occurred between students. She’s again asking parents to talk to their children and tell them they can help prevent transmission by limiting social interactions, as there have been more than 35 exposure events involving schools in B.C., including 24 in the Fraser Health Authority, she says there has been some transmission in groups of children and young people who have been hanging out together outside of the school setting The province reported 267 new cases over the past three days, along with three deaths.

Dr. Bonnie Henry also says a limited return to school sports is being considered during the COVID-19 pandemic, though teams would initially be playing within a region and close-contact sports like wrestling would be excluded. She is also advising that Halloween events will have to be done differently this year, with a focus on small gatherings outside and no one being required to sing for their treats.

With parts of Canada already in a second wave of COVID-19, a new poll finds many Canadians are bracing for another lockdown. Seventy per cent of respondents to the survey think it is very or somewhat likely the country will go back into a lockdown like the one we experienced in the spring. The poll also found 61 per cent are very or somewhat afraid of contracting COVID-19.

A group of parents and teachers have taken it upon themselves to track COVID-19 cases in B.C. schools, amid concerns people are being asked to keep quiet A Richmond mom created a Facebook page called “BC School Covid Tracker.” Nearly 7,000 people have joined in the week since it launched. She says the mission of this initiative is to make accurate information available in real time.

President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will outline their different visions for the U-S tonight in the first of three presidential debates. Tonight’s event could be a pivotal campaign moment, with just five weeks until election day.