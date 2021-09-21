Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, September 21

Both the Liberals and New Democrats gained ground in B-C at the expense of the Conservatives in last night’s federal election The Liberals took former Tory ridings in Richmond and Cloverdale, while the NDP won Port Moody-Coquitlam. Former Green Party leader Elizabeth May easily won re-election in Saanich-Gulf Islands, however her counterpart Paul Manly lost his seat in Nanaimo-Ladysmith. Avi Lewis, considered a star N-D-P candidate in the riding of West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast, finished third behind the Liberal and Conservative candidates.-Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will hold a news conference today for what’s being billed as an update on COVID-19.

B-C logged another 16 hundred and 92 cases over the weekend, lifting active cases to over 56 hundred. There are 307 people in hospital, with more than half of them in intensive care. The government says 85 per cent of the cases in hospital between September 3rd to the 16 were not fully vaccinated. Full vaccination rate for those 12 and up is at 79.4 per cent.

A special prosecutor has been appointed to help Surrey R-C-M-P investigate a complaint made by Mayor Doug McCallum. The B-C Prosecution Service says the request was granted due to the mayor’s position as a public official. McCallum said earlier this month that a supporter of the movement to keep the R-C-M-P in Surrey ran over his foot in a grocery store parking lot. Critics have disputed McCallum’s description of the situation, alleging he confronted them first.

Justin Trudeau was met with applause at the Liberal headquarters in Montreal as he thanked Canadians for re-electing him – despite coming out of a 36-day federal election campaign with a nearly identical number of seats. The gamble to turn a minority government into a majority backfired for Trudeau, but the Liberal leader secured enough votes during Canada’s pandemic election to earn his third term as prime minister. The Liberals won a minority government, falling short of the 170 seats needed in the 338-seat House of Commons to have a majority. Trudeau will need the support of at least one other party to maintain that minority government. By the early hours of the morning, the Liberals led in 156 ridings, the Conservatives in 121, the Bloc Quebecois in 31, the NDP in 27 and the Greens in two. Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives led the Liberals in the popular vote by nearly three per cent. That means an election campaign that cost an estimated $600 million resulted in but a slight change in Canada’s seat count. There is still a chance Canadians return to the polls in 2023.

The president of the B-C Nurses Union has resigned over what the union says is personal reasons. A brief statement on the B-C-N-U website says Christine Sorensen will be pursuing other opportunities. Sorensen leaves just a week after the B-C government announced mandatory vaccinations for all health-care workers in the province. The union has expressed its support for vaccinations, but has raised concerns that the order will contribute to the already severe nursing shortage.

Life just got a little easier for Darlene Tough, who lost everything in a recent fire. The Surrey woman won $500,000 playing B.C.’s Daily Grand lottery, in the Aug. 26 draw. Tough’s big win is very timely, as her family recently had a fire in their home that ended up writing everything off Tough bought her winning ticket at a Walmart store in New Westminster. Later, she said she had a difficult time concealing her emotions at the London Drug store in North Delta, where a terminal flashed “$25,000 a Year for Life” when she checked her ticket, which matched all five numbers in the draw. Tough opted to take the $500,000 prize as a lump-sum payment.