Pulse FM News Update For Wednesday, April 26th

The CEO of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade says a visit from Germany’s president creates a “rare” opportunity for Canadian businesses to speak directly with the leader of a key trade partner. Bridgitte Anderson hosted a roundtable discussion Tuesday headlined by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. The discussion included about 20 delegates from both Germany and Canada. The conversation mainly focused on the topics of Indigenous reconciliation, the net-zero economy and reorganizing supply chains in the Indo-Pacific region.

A lawyer with a BC legal advocacy group says an Appeal Court ruling striking down part of the province’s child protection law is a victory for parental privacy rights. Bety Tesfay with the West Coast Legal Education and Action Fund says the province’s child protection system is more akin to a family policing system that surveys and punishes people. An Appeal Court panel found the legislation unreasonably gave social workers power to access parents’ highly sensitive medical information. It gave the provincial government a year to fix the law.

BC’s Vancity credit union says Christine Bergeron is stepping down as president and CEO to take the top job at real estate company Concert Properties. The credit union says Bergeron will continue with Vancity until mid-July. Bergeron joined Vancity in 2011 and has been chief executive since 2020. Concert Properties says she will join the company as president and chief executive on September 5th.

A traffic safety check in Burnaby ended with 54 drivers getting warning letters for failing to slow down and move over when passing a tow truck. Mounties and representatives with the BCAA spent Monday morning watching drivers on westbound Lougheed Highway at Phillips Avenue. BC drivers are required to slow down and move over for all vehicles stopped alongside the road that have flashing red, blue or yellow lights. Officials say ignoring the law puts tow truck drivers and other roadside workers in danger.

Workers for the Township of Langley have ratified a new four-year agreement. The union that represents 450 full-time employees and 450 part-time and auxiliary workers, says the new agreement provides some stability to counter the effects of inflation on the cost of living. The new agreement is retroactive to January 1st, 2021, and is in place until December 31st, 2024. It includes wage increases of two per cent, three per cent, 4.5 per cent and four per cent in each year of the agreement.

Mounties are investigating and one person has been arrested after a man reportedly fell from the second floor of a Kelowna apartment building. RCMP say officers arrived at the building Saturday morning to find a man lying on the ground unconscious with severe injuries. The man was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition. Police say one man has been arrested in the case and investigators are hoping to speak to anyone who witnessed the event.