Pulse FM News Update For Wednesday, April 5th

The victim of a throat-slashing attack Saturday on a BC bus has told family members his attacker gave no indication it was terrorism related. Chris Jensen, the victim’s brother-in-law, says the injured man received no warning before being attacked on the bus in Surrey and did not say anything. Jensen says the victim is now recovering at home from a knife wound that stretches from the back of his neck to near his throat, just below the left side of his jaw. Abdul Aziz Kawam is charged with attempted murder, assault causing bodily harm, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, all associated with a terrorist group.

BC’s gang squad says a two-month investigation in Prince George has resulted in charges against an alleged drug supplier. Police say they used search warrants and seized cash, a kilo of cocaine and drug trafficking items. A 31 year old man from Winnipeg faces possession for the purpose of trafficking charges. The man was arrested but released shortly afterwards and is to appear in a Prince George court at a later date.

The BC Securities Commission says investors defrauded by Paul Se Hui Oei and the Canadian Manu Immigration and Financial Services Company can now apply to get some of their cash back. The commission says it has received almost 70-thousand dollars, which it will distribute to eligible claimants. The commission found in 2017 that Oei and three companies he controlled committed fraud when they misappropriated funds and then used them for their own purposes. It said Oei and his companies raised about 13.3-million dollars for two startup companies but didn’t direct all of the investors’ funds toward startup costs, as investors were told.

Yukon paleontologist Grant Zazula says a 30 thousand year old mummified Arctic ground squirrel found near Dawson City helps to bring animals of the ice age to life. Zazula says the squirrel complete with fur and claws gives experts an idea of what the ancient ice-age world was like. The squirrel will be on display next month at the reopening of the Yukon Beringia Interpretive Centre in Whitehorse.

A Vancouver hospital says it is the first in BC to use a device smaller than a grain of rice to remove tumours in breast cancer patients. The Providence Breast Centre at Mount Saint Joseph Hospital says it has been using a magnetic seed for tumour removal for months. The device is inserted into the tumour, then removed along with the cancerous growth using a magnetic wand. Doctors say the technology allows for quicker and more accurate removal of breast cancer tumours, which afflict 28-hundred women in BC every year.

A US company has bought Vancouver’s minor league baseball team for an undisclosed sum. The Vancouver Canadians say the team has been sold by co-owners Jake Kerr and Jeff Mooney to Diamond Baseball Holdings. The new ownership already owns more than a dozen minor-league baseball teams in the United States, and it is promising to keep the Canadians in Vancouver. Kerr and Mooney have owned the Canadians for the last 15 years and will stay on as chairman of the baseball club and its foundation, respectively.