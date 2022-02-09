Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, February, 9th

Police are investigating after a shooting in Fraser Heights last night Police two people were injured in a shooting near 168 Street and 104 Avenue, adding they’re in “serious” condition. Police also say the shooting is believed to be connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict. Footage from the scene shows a car with a tarp over part of it as investigators canvass the area. Police have traffic along 168th Street blocked north of 104th Avenue.

Premier John Horgan says B-C health officials want to be cautious when lifting COVID-19 restrictions and won’t be pressured by a small minority of people who are honking horns, referring to trucker protests. The premier made the comments as Alberta, Saskatchewan and Quebec announced plans to lift restrictions, saying it will increasingly be up to citizens to assess the risks they face from the virus. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Doctor Bonnie Henry are to provide an update on COVID-19 at 3 p-m today.

Frustrations are boiling over due to reported noise and disturbance caused by a group of anti-vaccine mandate protesters at the Pac Highway Border Crossing. Protesters started to gather in the Creative Kids Learning Centre parking lot on 175a St. Monday morning and have remained since. Protesters are using the parking lot – which accommodates a plaza of several other businesses – to park their vehicles while they stand on a sidewalk adjacent to the highway. The owner of Creative Kids says she’s frustrated by not only the protesters, but the inaction from Surrey RCMP and City of Surrey bylaw.

Ottawa police say 23 people have been arrested in the ongoing COVID-mandates protest in the nation’s capital. They’ve also handed out more than 13-hundred tickets to protesters for various offences during the 12-day demonstration. Police are also very concerned that about 100 of the 418 large vehicles still blockading Ottawa’s streets are occupied by families with children. The Children’s Aid Society of Ottawa has now been called in to check things out. Illegal blockades continue this morning at two Canada-U-S border crossings at Windsor, Ontario’s Ambassador Bridge and Coutts in southern Alberta.

A new survey suggests Canadians are less trusting of governments and politicians as the pandemic drags on. The latest poll shows almost half of the more than 15-hundred people asked are still feeling anxious or stressed about the virus and governments’ handling of the Omicron variant. A pattern of contradictory decisions or reversing course on advice or health measures has shaken confidence. Only one in five people surveyed say they trust governments or politicians, compared with two in five who said they had such trust in May 2020.

A driver has been fired after a video capturing a tense moment between a truck and a bicycle went viral online following Saturday’s protests in Vancouver. In the footage, a group of cyclists appears to be blocking the road as a truck continues to roll towards them. One cyclist appears to get out of the way just in time as the driver does not come to a stop. The Chilliwack based company confirms that the driver has been fired and says “We do not stand behind the actions of this driver. His actions were his alone,” The video sparked a major online response and the company has since taken down its website and social media sites.

The World Health Organization says coronavirus case counts have fallen 17 per cent worldwide over the last week compared to the previous week. The new figures include a 50 per cent drop in the United States. The weekly report from the U-N health agency shows the Omicron variant is increasingly dominant and makes up 97 per cent of all cases

Drug user advocacy groups in Vancouver say 2,224 people died from illicit toxic drugs in B.C. last year — an announcement that comes two days ahead of the official one set for tomorrow. Deaths have increased every year since B.C. declared a public health emergency in 2016. Advocates say the crisis isn’t being addressed with the urgency it demands, and the stigma attached to drug use is one of the reasons why.

A pair of retirees in Burnaby say they were pleased when they thought they won 500-dollars in the lottery. But Inderjit Purewal and her husband Balbinder say they were “happy” and felt “good” when they realized they missed a few zeros. The couple won 500-thousand dollars with a June 15th Lotto Max ticket. They say they are planning to put the money toward their mortgage and a future trip.