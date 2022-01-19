Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, January 19th

B.C. gyms and fitness centres will be able to reopen this week as the province makes changes to COVID-19 restrictions, but restaurants, bars, and event venues will have to wait a little longer before their rules change. Starting tomorrow, gyms and fitness centres, which have been completely closed since Dec. 21, must implement COVID-19 safety plans to reopen. This will include occupancy limits of seven square metres per person, up to as many as 25 people per space. Staff, instructors, and personal trainers must wear masks at all times and Proof of vaccination is still required at all locations. Dr. Bonnie Henry says most of the safety plans were created based on what the province learned in its phased gym restart over the past two years.

Meanwhile, businesses like restaurants, bars, and event venues will have to wait until at least Feb. 17, to return to full capacity again. The province will reassess the measures in place before the order expires at 11:59 p.m. on Feb.16. Tables at restaurants will continue to stay limited to six people, and indoor events are capped at 50 per cent capacity.

In the past 24 hours, 35 more people who tested positive for COVID-19 are in the hospital and there are another 13 people in intensive care. There are a total of 854 people hospitalized and 112 ICU cases. B.C. has recorded an additional 1,975 COVID-19 cases for a total of 37,167 active infections.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada says this year’s floods in B-C helped make 2021 Canada’s sixth-highest year in insured losses since1983. The bureau says insured damage from last year’s extreme weather events totaled more than two-billion dollars. B-C floods were the biggest ticket event at 515-million dollars, followed closely by Calgary’s 500-million-dollar hailstorm in July. 2016 remains the most expensive year on record at five-point-four billion in insured damage, due in large part to the Fort McMurray wildfires.

The City of Surrey is cracking the whip when it comes to illegal construction within city limits. Council endorsed a corporate report that will, once all bylaw amendments are approved, drastically increase the city’s firepower when dealing with illegal builds. As part of the changes, the city will double the current fine from $500 to $1,000 for infractions such as preventing an inspection, construction without a permit, occupancy without a permit, and ignoring a stop work order.

The Coquihalla Highway will reopen to all regular vehicle traffic today just over two months after heavy rainfall, flooded waterways, and landslides caused extensive damage. The major route connecting the Lower Mainland to the Interior was closed due to multiple washouts on Nov. 14,..It reopened to commercial traffic only just a little more than a month later on Dec. 20. Officials are warning though that the highway is not the same as it used to be. Some sections are two-lane traffic only and multiple speed reductions are in place. Some rest areas are still closed, while some electric vehicle charging stations are still out of order. Drivers can expect the ride between Hope and Merritt to still take 45 minutes longer than normal