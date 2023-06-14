Pulse FM News Update For Wednesday, June 14th

Police have arrested two minors in the stabbing of a man at a SkyTrain station. New Westminster Police and Metro Vancouver Transit Police say two youth, ages 16 and 17, have been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and robbery. Police say the charges stem from an incident on April 10 at the city’s Columbia SkyTrain station, where a man was stabbed by a group of youth not known to the victim. A woman was also assaulted, police say, and officers were able to identify the suspects after months of collecting evidence and reviewing CCTV footage.

Delta Police say they have arrested three suspects who stole multiple catalytic converters from vehicles in the city. Police say officers made the arrest on June 8 after observing the suspects stealing a catalytic converter. After pulling over and arresting the suspects, police found four such stolen devices valued for the small quantities of precious metals they contain in the suspects’ vehicle. Police say Delta has seen 144 reports of catalytic converter theft so far this year.

A BC woman has been banned from participating in the investment market until next May after allegedly having defrauded investors of more than $3 million. The BC Securities Commission says Meiyun (‘MAY-yune) Zhang convinced three Metro Vancouver residents to invest in a scheme, then used the money to pay other investors as well as for gambling and personal expenses. Zhang had her hearing with authorities delayed from September 2021 several times due to her medical condition, and the process is currently adjourned indefinitely. A BC Securities Commission panel says there “appears” to be sufficient evidence to support the allegations of fraud, and a suspension quote “is in the public interest.”

The City of Surrey is reminding residents that all open burning is banned for the summer as high temperatures and dry weather increase risks of brush fires. The Surrey Fire Service says incidents of reported brush and grass fires have trended higher in recent years, with last year seeing more than 525 incidents between May and November. Officials say banned types of open fires include backyard and beach fires. The fire service says the use of natural gas and propane are allowed in certified devices, and the use of charcoal briquettes are allowed on private property but may be prohibited in public spaces.

Police say a speeding car fleeing a traffic stop struck a BC Highway Patrol officer on Vancouver Island before crashing into a cement barrier, resulting in minor injuries. West Shore RCMP say on June 10, officers in Metchosin near Victoria stopped two cars, including one travelling at almost double the speed limit. The over-speeding car initially pulled over but then fled from the scene, striking an officer in the leg and resulting in minor injuries from which the officer is expected to recover. The fleeing car then crashed into a cement barrier and landed in a ditch, with police arresting the driver and finding “a large amount of cash and drug trafficking paraphernalia” in the vehicle.

A BC city normally known for its dairy and animal agriculture products is hosting its first ever vegan food festival. The Vegan Foodie Festival is hosted by local grocery store The Veganist for its one-year anniversary since opening, and co-founder Logan Bryan says vegan products have been welcomed by “the majority of the community.” Organizers say, however, that there were instances of harassment since the store opened, and the festival is meant to encourage everyone to learn more about vegan food and lifestyles. The event is scheduled to take place on June 17 at Chilliwack’s Central Community Park.