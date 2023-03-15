Pulse FM News Update For Wednesday, March 15th

Environmentalists say BC’s new framework for approving energy projects won’t make it any easier for the province to meet its emissions targets in the long term. Peter McCartney with the Western Canada Wilderness Committee says the approval of a new liquefied natural gas facility in Kitimat doesn’t bode well for BC to meet emissions targets in 2025 or 2030. McCartney says tackling climate change takes “bold” actions that don’t include approving new fossil fuel infrastructure. McCartney says the BC government should be making moves to transition away from fossil fuels and projects that create more pollution if it wants to fight climate change and hit its emissions targets.

Police say 17 wild horses were found shot last week in a community 65 kilometres west of Kamloops. Mounties say the Tk’emlups Rural RCMP responded to a report about the dead animals. The RCMP says the animals hold cultural significance to the Skeetchestn Band and that the investigation will try to determine a motive for the attack on the herd of feral horses.

The province says it’s increasing the price of freshwater fishing licences for the first time in 20 years. The Ministry of Forests says angling licences will increase about 10 per cent for the upcoming season, pushing the price of a basic adult fishing licence to just over 39 dollars. The province says increased revenues from the fishing licences will help support stewardship and conservation efforts. The ministry says angling fees will further increase another four per cent next season.

The Ministry of Transportation says construction work of the new Phibbs transit exchange in North Vancouver will close Highway 1’s Main Street off-ramp for three days starting Friday evening until March 20th. The ministry says the closure will allow for construction of a new entrance to the Phibbs Exchange transit hub as well as the realignment of the exit ramp with Main Street. Cyclists and pedestrians will have to access the exchange via Main Street during construction.

Police in Victoria say they’re probing a two-vehicle crash on Friday that saw one of the vehicles hit a home. People were hurt in both vehicles. Police say one of the vehicles hit a stop sign and street sign while the other vehicle hit a home after going through a fence.

The Yukon government says it wants to hear ideas from residents on how to fix aging schools in Whitehorse. The territorial government says it wants public input to shape the long-term plans for school facilities that will eventually need to be renovated or replaced.