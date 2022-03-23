Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, March 23rd

Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to Surrey’s Poplar Park last night near 111 Avenue and 131 Street, following reports of an injured woman down an embankment. According to a witness, she had landed 30-40 feet off the road and down into a gully after crashing an ATV. The woman has serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Abbotsford police are releasing the name of the victim of a fatal shooting in the hopes witnesses come forward. They say officers responded to reports of a shooting in a residential neighborhood northeast of the city’s downtown around 10 p-m on Monday. Upon their arrival, officers found 41-year-old Chad Co-lee-vas suffering from life-threatening injuries and police say he died at the scene. Police say they are hoping to speak with people who knew Chad to build a timeline of his activities in the days leading up to his death.

Surrey Mounties arrested a man on Sunday after he allegedly threated a city councillor over email earlier this month . Coun. Brenda Locke says the ,an sent her about 9 different threats some of them very aggressive, one mentioning that she shouldn’t live, and talked about rape. Police confirmed someone has been arrested and an investigation is ongoing.

Has your job burned you out? A study earlier this year reported a little over one-third of all working Canadians are feeling overworked and undervalued. As COVID restrictions ease and employers ask staff to stop working from home and return to the office, experts fear resignations will spike. In a new survey of more than 800 senior managers in Canada, 55 per cent said they want their teams to work on-site full time as COVID-19 restrictions ease. Experts warns could result in a lot more employees handing in their resignation.

Police in Delta say the suspect in an arson case that caused an estimated 100-thousand dollars in damage is a minor. Police say the youth was arrested on Friday but has been released, and is expected to appear in court at a later date. The possible charge is tied to a fire earlier this month at a playground at Chalmers Park in North Delta.

Months after many pushed for access to at-home COVID rapid tests in B.C. and nearly a month after they began actually being available, only a fraction of the kits sent out to pharmacies have been picked up. Health Minister Adrian Dix says 548-thousand British Columbians have picked up their free boxes of tests from community pharmacies. At least four million kits have been sent out for distribution. The greatest proportion of the distributed tests have gone to people aged 70 and up.

Labour market surveys and industry experts say there are thousands of truck driver job vacancies, and Canada needs to get people behind the wheel quickly, to avoid even more impacts on an already stressed supply chain. The government of Canada says the truck driving industry is experiencing a labour shortage across the country and expects that shortage to continue for the next decade. The position of “transport truck driver” has the second-highest number of job openings with 5,000 anticipated positions needing to be filled over the next five years.

Moderna is going to ask regulators on both sides of the Atlantic to approve the use of its smaller-dose COVID-19 vaccine for babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers. Early study results found that little kids developed high levels of virus-fighting antibodies from shots containing a quarter of the dose given to adults. Competitor Pfizer is testing smaller doses for children under five, but had to add a third shot to its study when two didn’t prove strong enough.

A Chinese aviation official says it was the cockpit voice recorder that was found in the wreckage of a China Eastern Airlines flight that crashed Monday, killing all 132 people aboard. The outer casing was damaged, but the unit is relatively intact and will be sent to Beijing for decoding and analysis. Search teams continue to look for the flight data recorder.

The Taliban says it will not let girls attend school beyond Grade Six. The surprise decision is certain to be widely condemned by the international community, which has been urging Taliban leaders to open schools and give women their right to public space. Today’s opening of the school year in Afghanistan had been expected to herald the return of girls to all school levels.