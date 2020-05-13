Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, May 13th

1.B.C’s most vulnerable are set to get smartphones in the hopes it will increase their security during COVID-19.

Through the Homelessness Community Action Grant program and a partnership with 7-Eleven, the Social Planning and Research Council of BC (SPARC BC) is handing out 3,500 smartphones to various organizations to hand out across the province.

For people who are experiencing homelessness, the closing of public spaces like libraries due to COVID-19 has reduced connectivity options and created barriers to supports and services,” said Shane Simpson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. “Providing smartphones for people on the street will help create easier access to those services, help people maintain physical distancing, and support people in staying connected to family and friends during this time.”

He says it will also allow people to get medications and arrange virtual doctor meetings.

The smartphones will include a $10 pre-loaded data card to give people access to the internet as well be able to connect to Wi-FI.

To date, 1,000 smartphones have been distributed, 200 to people leaving Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park.

2. Don’t even think of coming to White Rock this weekend!

That’s the message from city council who say extra police officers will be on duty Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night to stop long weekend visitors in their tracks and send them right back home.

They want to remind you B.C is still in “phase one” of its recovery plan and that means White Rock remains closed until at least May 19th when phase two is set to begin.

3. To wear a mask or not to wear a mask?

Dr. Theresa Tam says it all depends on what the COVID-19 situation is in your community and what you’re doing, so really….no clear answer.

Tam says masks are beneficial in areas where a COVID-19 community transmission has actually occurred or in tight spaces where it’s hard to social distance such as public transit or in certain stores.

4. There’s hints the US-Canada border ban could be extended.

While Trudeau says he isn’t ready to comment on an extension just yet as there’s still another week of the ban left, the Canadian Press claims Canada has already asked for another 30-day extension ban on non-essential travel.