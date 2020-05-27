Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, May 27th.

General Motors will be making 10-millions medical masks, as well as gloves, gowns and sanitizer as a part of the Federal Government’s bulk buy in Canada’s fight against COVID-19

There is nothing normal in the House of Commons lately – The NDP voting in favour of working as a special COVID-19 committee – starting today, for four months – the committee will meet four times a week virtually with in-person representation. Most MP’s participating via big screens on either side of the Speaker’s chair.

“Now is a great time to be building a pipeline because you can’t have protests of more than 15 people” is what Sonya Savage, Alberta’s energy minister has to say and she’s not backing down – stating ‘ no one should be surprised Alberta is pro-pipeline.

It’s been nearly a decade since the U.S. has launched into orbit. Veteran NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken are set to lift-off this afternoon at 4:33PM riding SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon Capsule headed for the space station.

Good news! B.C. reported no new deaths from COVIS-19 yesterday – leaving our province’s death toll at 161.

There were 11 new cases for a total of 2541 with 258 of those active.

Five hundred thousand dollars for Police Department IT upgrades – was voted a go-ahead in a 5 to 4 split vote by the Safe Surrey Coalition, led by Mayor Doug McCallum, upgrades and maintenance support related to the city’s transition from the RCMP to its own city police force.

After more than 34 years in business, Gabby’s Country Cabaret has had to close due to COVID-19’s financial impact. “We were one of – if not the longest – running nightclubs in B.C., so this decision is heartbreaking,” said owner Steve Gallagher.

We have been shortlisted here in Vancouver to potentially be an NHL Hub city, when and if the league returns this summer! Dr. Bonnie Henry stated that she will NOT be bending any rules for hockey players. Henry has yet to see a plan from the leagues on how it would operate in any of the suggested hubs.

The Surrey School District said it has submitted its plan to the B.C. government for the voluntary return to classes on Monday amid the pandemic.

Superintendent Jordan Tinney said the district is looking to set aside Wednesdays for deep-cleaning.

Students will only be in school for small blocks of time, he said, at-home learning is here to stay. The Ministry of Education is overseeing all the enhanced sanitation and several improvements had been made before closing in March.