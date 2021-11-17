Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, November 17th

A fire has broken out at an RV holding centre in Abbotsford as much of the community deals with record flooding. Officers and firefighters are on scene of the blaze just east of the Whatcom Exit near Highway 1. “There are a number of RVs on fire,” Abbotsford Fire Chief Darren said, adding there are no injuries at this time. “They are being very mindful of the powerlines,” he said about the hazards crews are facing, noting they are working to keep the fire from spreading to the nearby propane station at this time. The fire is engulfing much of the facility, with at least 100 recreational vehicles ablaze. The flames have also sent thick, dark smoke towering into the air.

A dire situation in Abbotsford has also brought the community together, with hundreds of volunteers showing up last night to help fill sandbags amid major floods. This is despite officials asking people not to show up at the Barrowtown Pump Station, as waters continue to rise. One man who joined the effort says groups began showing up shortly after the city’s mayor made a desperate plea, asking those in the Sumas Prairie area to leave their homes immediately amid an evacuation order. There are 300 people that have not yet left.

The R-C-M-P are asking anyone who witnessed a landslide along Highway 99 near Lillooet or who believes their loved one is missing to contact them. That’s after Mounties reported a woman’s body was recovered yesterday. Police say the number of people unaccounted for had not yet been confirmed, but investigators had received reports of two missing people.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair announced this morning that Ottawa is sending in the military to help with evacuation efforts, support supply chain routes and protect residents from further

flooding or landslides across southern B-C.

Volunteers in Surrey have handmade more than three thousand meals which will be sent to Hope via helicopter, and given out to people still stranded there The Volunteers have been prepping food at a Sikh temple after a former truck driver, says he got dozens of calls from his friends who have been unable to leave the area since Sunday. In addition to prepared, vegetarian meals, the group is sending jugs of milk, donuts, bread, and fresh fruit.

The lights from the Surrey Santa Parade will not shine again in Cloverdale this year. There were a few different factors that pushed them to cancel including communication from the City of Surrey to avoid putting on events that generate large crowds and avoid putting on events where you can’t have social-distancing.