Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, November 24th

British Columbia’s public safety minister is asking residents to pay close attention to the weather forecast as more storms are expected later this week. Mike Farnworth says more than 65-hundred people have been registered as evacuees, and those whose homes were flooded last week are eligible for a two-thousand dollar grant through the Canadian Red Cross and the province. Environment Canada is warning a new storm is expected to hit the B-C’s inner south coast tonight, dropping 40 to 80 millimetres of rain before easing on Friday. The weather agency says another so-called atmospheric river is forecast for the south coast on Saturday, with total accumulations from both storms expected to exceed 100 millimetres.

Temporary foreign workers who had to evacuate farms when flooding hit southern B.C. last week are “stuck in limbo,” unable to work, and ineligible for government supports like employment insurance. The Migrant Rights Network says grassroots efforts are ongoing to make sure workers have the basics like food, shelter, and clothing. But without being paid for the 40 hours of work per week they were promised, and unable to simply get a job elsewhere due to employer-specific permits — the situation is becoming more dire by the day for the workers and their loved ones back home.

Vancouver Coastal Health has taken to social media to combat anti-vaccine misinformation being circulated online, with Facebook posts fueling rumours that the COVID-19 shot is causing a dramatic increase in stillborn babies at Lions Gate hospital. VCH says the people posting the misinformation are not connected to the health authority or the hospital — even if they claim to be and assures vaccines are “safe and recommended for both mother and fetus,” adding vaccines are safe in pregnancy and There is absolutely no increased risk of stillbirth.

The Vancouver Canucks have scored a victory for those who have been affected by B-C’s recent flooding. Canucks Sports & Entertainment and the Canucks for Kids Fund say they have raised one million dollars through three special 50/50 raffles during the team’s latest homestand that ended Sunday. The raffles raised more than 1.8 million dollars and a statement from the Canucks organization says more than 917-thousand dollars will go directly to flood relief efforts, while the Canucks for Kids fund is donating the remainder to push the total to an even million.

B-C has reported 324 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death. The health authority says there is a total of three-thousand and 47 active cases of the virus. Of this, 345 people are in hospital, with 115 in intensive care. The province says more than 87 per cent of eligible residents over the age of 12 have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while almost 91 per cent have had one shot.

B.C.’s long-anticipated rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged five to 11 will get underway next week. Parents and caregivers who’ve registered their children through the province’s Get Vaccinated website will start to receive their invitations to book their shots on Monday, Nov. 29th Doses of the vaccine will also start to be administered the same day. Invitations from the province will be sent out in the same order children were registered. As of Tuesday, 91,000 of the 360,000 eligible children in B.C. were already signed up.